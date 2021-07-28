At The Hundred, Smriti Mandhana's Unbeaten 61 Helps Southern Brave Win

The Indian players are having the time of their lives in the inaugural season of The Hundred. After Jemimah Rodrigues’ sensational innings, Smriti Mandhana stepped up and smashed an unbeaten 61 off 39 balls to propel Southern Brave Women to an eight-wicket win over Welsh Fire Women at the Sophia Gardens on Tuesday. Mandhana’s innings was peppered with five boundaries and three sixes.

This was Brave’s second consecutive win of the season and it was set up perfectly by a clinical bowling display which was led by 20-year-old Lauren Bell. She picked up 2 wickets for 19 runs. Chasing the target, Southern Brave got off to a jittery start as they lost Danielle Wyatt early when she was dismissed for 9 runs in 12 balls. This early jolt did not have any impact on the innings as Smriti Mandhana was in top shape.

The left-hander completed her half-century in only 35 balls. Propelled by this innings, Brave managed to breach the target 16 balls earlier. Her compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues leads the batting charts with an unbeaten 92. Mandhana bounced back after she got out for a duck in the first match.

The Indian batters have been in fine form in the ongoing Hundred. Rodrigues scored 152 runs in 2 matches. India’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 78 runs in 2 matches. With this innings, Mandhana has given an account of her class and she could well join this list.

Mandhana stayed till the end to help Brave chase the target down. She ended in an emphatic manner and finished with consecutive fours and a six to bag the two points on offer.

