IPL 2021: Preparation Was Precise This Time, Had to Overcome Concentration Issues - Harshal Patel

One of the success stories of truncated IPL 2021 has to be RCB’s Harshal Patel. The seasoned campaigner played seven matches and scalped 17 wickets. Not only that, he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament as well. Prior to this season, he had claimed wickets in double digits only once, back in 2015.

Talking to India TV, Patel was very clear, as to why he was able to perform in this manner. And he credits the RCB management hugely, for the success he enjoyed in this season.

“Ever since I was traded to RCB, their communication was very clear about my role in the team. They had clearly told me that I’d be bowling most of my overs in the middle or in the death. So before the tournament started, during the camp, I prepared accordingly. That preparation too was really precise. Also, I think RCB gave me the opportunity to perform in pressure situations.”

Going into detail, of how his preparation looked like, Patel discussed one area where he improved, which reaped immediate result.

“I think I had concentration issues and used to bowl a bad ball every over. When you are bowling, your entire focus should be on the six balls that you’re going to bowl. So without thinking much about what shots the batsman was going to play, I put all my focus on where I wanted to pitch the ball. That kind of mindset really helped me this season. There were still times when I was hit for boundaries on good balls, but then I did not think much about them.”

This year’s IPL auctions saw some foreign players being sold in multi-crore deals. But that does not bother the Haryana pacer much. “Price tag is not in your hand. When you see the small auctions, every team is looking to fill up the limited slots, and have huge purse, so there are players who go for multi-crore bids. But at the same time, IPL is all about skill. My focus is more on the skill rather than the price I get.”

