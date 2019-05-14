Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
PTI | Updated: May 14, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
At Times Dhoni Also Goes Wrong With Tips: Kuldeep

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered as one of the shrewdest brains of modern day cricket, but at the end of the day he is also a human being and the veteran stumper too sometimes goes wrong with his tips, said India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep made the remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips.

"There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him," Kuldeep said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

Kuldeep, however, said Dhoni is someone who puts forward his views in between overs only when he feels it is required.

"Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn't speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something," added Kuldeep.

Dhoni was the skipper of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and then led the side to the ODI World Cup title in 2011.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and then gave up ODI and T20 captaincy in 2017. He now plays only as a player under Virat Kohli's captaincy for India.

The 37-year-old however is still the captain for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

First Published: May 14, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
