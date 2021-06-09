‘At Times, We Didn't Want to See Each Other’: MSK Prasad on Differences With Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri

MSK Prasad has revealed that during his tenure as chief selector, he had his share of heated arguments with India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. But they never went public with it. Prasad and his team of selectors brought great talent to Indian cricket, which includes the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. Both Pandya and Pant have emerged to be match-winners for the team. Prasad’s stint as the chief selector came to end after the 2019 World Cup. But throughout his tenure, he has often faced questions about his equation with Kohli and Shastri.

In a recent interview with cricket.com, Prasad was asked about the perception that he was “too humble” in front of Kohli and Shastri. The former India wicketkeeper-batsman stated that he had often engaged in arguments with both. But he further said that everyone is a professional and has the knowledge of the role they needed to play for the team’s benefit. “Sometimes, we didn’t want to see each other [after meetings] but the beauty of them is that the next morning when we would meet they would recognize and acknowledge that there is [merit in the] point we made,” he was quoted as saying.

Prasad said that as he is a management student, he very well knows how to manage and is not ready to blame anyone publicly. Calling Indian cricket team his family, Prasad stated that he may like or dislike someone’s decision but cannot say anything out in public.

Prasad said that one can ask Kohli and Shastri about the heated debates that used to take place between the trio. He informed that just because the three of them never had differences in public, doesn’t mean they were succumbing to them. The former selector in his concluding remark said that nobody knows how they have convinced Kohli and Shastri on multiple issues.

