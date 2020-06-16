At Times You Forgot Whether it Was Sushant or MSD: Shane Watson
Sushant Singh Rajput playing the character of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic is etched in every cricket lovers memory and with the actor dying by suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday, former Australia all-rounder took to Twitter to share how he was amazed by Rajputs acting in the movie.
