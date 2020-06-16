Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

At Times You Forgot Whether it Was Sushant or MSD: Shane Watson

Sushant Singh Rajput playing the character of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic is etched in every cricket lovers memory and with the actor dying by suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday, former Australia all-rounder took to Twitter to share how he was amazed by Rajputs acting in the movie.

IANS |June 16, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
At Times You Forgot Whether it Was Sushant or MSD: Shane Watson

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput playing the character of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic is etched in every cricket lovers memory and with the actor dying by suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday, former Australia all-rounder took to Twitter to share how he was amazed by Rajputs acting in the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Watson wrote: "I can't stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon."

The making of the movie had seen Rajput working overtime with former India wicket-keeper Kiran More as well as Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee. Banerjee revealed on Sunday that Rajput kept working on the famous ‘helicopter shot' under his guidance.

"He was such a gentle boy. He was so well behaved and I today as I watch news channels, I cannot believe it," Banerjee told IANS.

"I remember when he came to Ranchi. We had a long chat. I was there. Mahi's friends were there. He always used to tell me, 'dada Dhoni ka helicopter shot sikha do na (please teach me how to play the helicopter shot)'.

"He was after me, the way Mahi used to play it. How would his facial expressions. He was so focussed. Single minded determination. That's why it came out so well. You could not tell it was not Dhoni. Today I have only memories, and I really am in utter shock," he added.

More said: "For an actor to become a cricketer was the most difficult thing. Then to copy MS Dhoni...it was tough. The expectation is always very high. A lot of biopics had come but none was as successful at Dhoni. We used to have normal practice sessions. He was treated as a normal cricketer at the nets. The fast bowlers would bowl to him. We started off with a tennis ball. But there was no compromise later as he became more confident."

MS DhoniOff The FieldShane WatsonSushant Singh Rajput

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more