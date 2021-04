Athiya Shetty Wishes KL Rahul on his Birthday, Says 'Grateful for You'

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty wished KL Rahul on his 29th birthday through an Instagram post titled: “Grateful for you.” Athiya is th said to be in a relationship with the India cricketer who is celebrating his 29th birthday. A lot of people including his teammates wished him on this occasion.

The tall and elegant batsman who can keep wickets in crisis, Kannur Lokesh Rahul or KL Rahul as he is popularly known, is one of the most highly rated opening batsmen in India’s next-generation. Born on April 18, 1992 in Mangalore, Karnataka, he went on to be a part of Indian team in 2010 ICC U-19 World Cup and made his first-class debut a year later. Though he took some time to establish in the first class circuit, his breakthrough happened in the 2013-14 season where he laid the foundation for Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy victory. The right-handed batsman scored 1,033 runs which included three centuries and a Man-of-the-Match performance in the final.

Seeing his caliber and technique in the longest format, selectors gave him his international Test debut during the Australia tour of 2014. He scored his maiden Test century in the second Test match at Sydney. He made his ODI and T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2016 and became the first Indian cricketer to score a century on ODI debut. The wicketkeeper-batsman has so far scored 2,006 runs from 36 Tests, and 1,509 runs from 38 ODIs.

