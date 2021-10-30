Attacking Someone Over Religion is The Most Pathetic Thing a Human Being Can do: Virat Kohli Lashes Out at Fans Trolling Mohammed Shami

Team India captain Virat Kohli didn’t hold back as he lashed out at social media trolls for attacking his teammate Mohammad Shami over his religion after the team’s 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in their ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in UAE. Shami was targeted on Instagram for his religious identity after he had an off-day with the ball.

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan was at a tricky stage when skipper Kohli decided to bring Shami into the attack to bowl the 18th over. Things didn’t go as planned for Shami and India as Mohammad Rizwan slammed him for a six and two fours on the first three balls of the over as Pakistan won the match with 13 balls to spare.

It was India’s maiden defeat to Pakistan in across all ICC World Cups but few social media users began attacking Shami via the comment sections on one of his Instagram’s posts.

The Indian cricket fraternity came in support of Shami after the incident, unanimously condemned the behaviour of those in question.

On Saturday, while addressing a pre-match media briefing, captain Kohli took a shot at the “spineless trolls" and said targetting people for their faith is “the most pathetic thing" to do.

“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do," Kohli said.

He added that everyone has the right to voice their opinion but discriminating against anyone over religion is unacceptable.

“There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," he said.

Several high-profile personalities including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar posted messages in support of Shami in the aftermath of the online attacks.

“Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. “That is a very sacred and a personal thing and that should be left there," Kohli said.

The 32-year-old said he doesn’t want to waste time on those who overlook the fact that Shami had made some great contributions for the country.

“….Mohammad Shami has won India number of matches in the last few years and has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to making an impact in games in Test cricket.

“If people can overlook that…I honestly don’t even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people and neither does Shami and neither does anyone else in the team."

Kohli reminded the naysayers that the bond among the team members is so strong that this kind of chatter doesn’t infiltrate the protective shield they have created for themselves.

He further gave a guarantee that unity in the team will not be shaken with such attacks by the trolls on social media “We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent. And all those who have attacked can come in more force if they want to… Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team and nothing can be shaken."

“And I can guarantee you that as the captain of the team that we have built a culture where these things will not even infiltrate into this environment — .0001 per cent. That is a absolute guarantee for myself," he added.

Calling the attacks as the “lowest level of operative human potential", Kohli said that the common people won’t have any idea about of sacrifices of those who represent the country at the highest level.

“They hide behind identities to go after people on social media, making fun of people and that has become a social entertainment in today’s world which is so unfortunate and sad to see. Because this is the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at and that’s how I look at these people. Those who represent the country at the highest level are special people and common public won’t have an idea about the kind of sacrifices they make to reach that level," he said.

Lack of compassion has become a norm, agreed the star batter. “They don’t have courage or spine to do something like that. So that’s how I see things. All this drama created on the outside is purely due to people’s frustration and lack of compassion so they find it so amusing to go after people," he said.

As Kohli has time and again reiterated that the chatter on the outside doesn’t reach the team, he also made it clear that neither he nor his teammates would make a public show of how and in what way they carry out their jobs. “How people react on the outside has no value in our group and never focused on it and we will never focus on it.

“People don’t understand what it takes to do the job on the field at the international level and we are not going to go around just announcing to everyone what we do and how we do it," he said. “We just carry on with our business that we are supposed to do. We take the learnings and move forward and not one game is more important than others," he added.

