Attention Needs to be on Cricket If South Africa Are to be Great Again: Faf du Plessis

The CSA has been busy fighting multiple fires but du Plessis insisted that he’d rather see cricket take centre stage.

AFP |December 9, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
Attention Needs to be on Cricket If South Africa Are to be Great Again: Faf du Plessis

With a full series against England coming up soon, captain Faf du Plessis has called for all stakeholders to put their heads together and help rebuild South African cricket.

Speaking after his team, Paarl Rocks, secured a home final at the MSL, the captain asked for plans to be put in place speedily to ensure the team is ready for their next on-field challenge.

"Obviously a lot has happened but now it's a new start," du Plessis said. "There's not much time before the English series so now it's about putting our focus back on to the team, making sure that the Test team gets all the things that are required for us to be successful.

"It's been a little bit on pause the last two or three weeks which is already too late, so we need to make sure in the next week things will start unfolding to make sure the Test team gets the most attention. The last two weeks there hasn't been much attention on that so that is what we will try and drive over the next week."

However, among the immediate requirements for South Africa are a selection panel and a support staff assist interim team director Enoch Nkwe, who looks set to stay in his role. The CSA has been busy fighting multiple fires but du Plessis insisted that he’d rather see cricket take centre stage.

"Now it's about moving forward. I am a firm believer that it's time for us to look ahead from all this crap that's been happening behind the scenes. It's about making sure that the players are focused on the cricket side of things," he said.

The captain also offered to be a buffer between the players and administrators as long as it allowed plans for England to proceed swiftly. "The players have got absolutely nothing to do with what's happening behind the scenes. It's important to separate that from a player point of view and if it needs me to be dealing with some of these things, then that's OK. It's about getting focus on what's really important now which is a Test series against England. As I said before, it's already a little bit 99 [last-minute] and things haven't happened as they should have but now we can start getting things on the right track."

"There's too much negative stuff that's happened over the last four or five weeks and our cricket is too strong to have so many issues all the time. We are too proud a cricketing nation to be talking about this stuff all the time. The attention needs to be on the cricket and making sure we will build ourselves as a team and ourselves as an organisation to be great again."

