“Attitude” Key in Success of Fast Bowlers & Rohit Sharma: Kumble
Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble believes the “attitude” shown by the fast bowlers and opening batsman Rohit Sharma in the series against South Africa was the primary reason for their success.
“Attitude” Key in Success of Fast Bowlers & Rohit Sharma: Kumble
Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble believes the “attitude” shown by the fast bowlers and opening batsman Rohit Sharma in the series against South Africa was the primary reason for their success.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 11, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Anil Kumble Named KXIP Head Coach, Courtney Walsh Comes on Board as Scout
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
EXCLUSIVE | Hopefully Ashwin Has Shut Up Critics, He's a Class Act: Anil Kumble
Gaurav Kalra | October 9, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Discussions on Technique Overrated, Rohit Has Attitude to Succeed in Tests: Kumble
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019
OMA v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 October, 2019
NIG v IREAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 October, 2019
NED v BERDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings