Atul Wassan Removed as Senior Selection Panel Chief of DDCA, Replaced by Bantoo Singh
Atul Wassan was on Wednesday removed as the chairman of the Delhi District and Cricket Associations' (DDCA) senior selection panel by its Cricket Advisory Committee and replaced by former batsman Bantoo Singh.
