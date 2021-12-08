AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Only unofficial Test match, December 09, 05:30 AM IST

AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Only unofficial Test match between Australia A and England Lions: Australia A will go one-on-one against England Lions the Only unofficial Test match between the two sides. The game will commence at 05:30 am IST from December 9 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. England Lions will be playing their third match while being on the Australia tour.

Previously, the team locked horns with the England senior team in two three-day warm-up games. Both the matches were washed out due to persistent rainfall in Brisbane. The weather is almost clear for the next four days and the Unofficial Test match between Australia A and England Lions is likely to go ahead without any disturbance.

Australia A have some good international players in their team including the likes of Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey. England Lions, on the other hand, have players like Tom Abell, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, and Rob Yates in their team.

Ahead of the match between Australia A and England Lions; here is everything you need to know:

AU-A vs EN-A Telecast

The AU-A vs EN-A match will not be telecasted in India.

AU-A vs EN-A Live Streaming

The Australia A vs England Lions fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

AU-A vs EN-A Match Details

The match will be played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane at 05:30 AM IST on December 09, Thursday.

AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Saqib Mahmood

Vice-Captain- Josh Inglis

Suggested Playing XI for AU-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, Josh Inglis

Batters: Nic Maddinson, Rob Yates, Matt Renshaw, Alex Lees

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Tom Abell

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

AU-A vs EN-A Probable XIs:

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Alex Carey

England Lions: Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, James Bracey, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Rob Yates

