AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Australia Women A vs England Women A 2022, 3rd One-Day, February 2, 4:30 AM IST

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd one-day match between Australia A Women and England A Women: Australia A Women and England A Women will be playing their last match of the ongoing tour on Wednesday. The last one-day of the three-match series between the two sides will be played at the Phillip Oval in Canberra at 04:30 AM IST on February 02.

Australia Women have already won the series as they are leading by 2-0. The host won the first match by 42 runs. They followed it up with another victory in the second game by eight wickets. England ended up with just 132 runs in their 50 overs and the home side easily chased the score within 27 overs.

Playing the Wednesday encounter, Australia A Women will hope to cause a series whitewash. England, on the other hand, will be desperate to secure their first victory of the tour.

Ahead of the match between Australia A Women and England A Women; here’s everything you need to know:

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Telecast

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Live Streaming

The Australia A Women vs England A Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Match Details

The Australia A Women vs England A Women contest will be played at the Phillip Oval in Canberra at 04:30 AM IST on February 02, Wednesday.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alice Davidson-Richards

Vice-captain: Elyse Villani

Suggested Playing XI for AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Elyse Villani, Eve Jones, Phoebe Litchfield

Allrounders: Grace Harris, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Tash Farrant, Tess Flintoff

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable XIs

Australia A Women: Tess Flintoff, Katie Mack, Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Elyse Villani, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Amanda Wellington, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Grace Harris

England A Women: Eve Jones (c), Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Tash Farrant, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards

