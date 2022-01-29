AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI Match, January 30, 04:30 AM IST

Australia A Women vs England A Women Dream11, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Latest Update, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Win, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 App, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 2021, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Live Streaming

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Australia A Women and England A Women:

Australia A Women will have a go at England A Women for the second time in the three-match ODI series on Sunday. The second One Day International will be played at the Phillip Oval in Canberra at 04:30 AM IST on January 30.

Following a victory in the three-match T20I series by 2-0, Australia Women continued their exploits in the One Day format as well. In the first ODI, the host cruised to a 42-run victory with Molly Strano winning the player of the match award.

Batting in the first innings, Australia scored 261 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Phoebe Litchfield was the top batter as she slammed 54 runs. Chasing the total, England put a good fight as Alice Davidson-Richards played a sublime knock of 72 runs. However, Strano, Amanda Wellington, and Tess Flintoff picked two wickets each to restrict England at 219.

Ahead of the match between Australia A Women and England A Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Telecast

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Live Streaming

The Australia A Women vs England A Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Match Details

The Australia A Women vs England A Women contest will be played at the Phillip Oval in Canberra at 04:30 AM IST on January 30, Sunday.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Heather Graham

Vice-Captain- Evelyn Jones

Suggested Playing XI for AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Evelyn Jones, Bryony Smith, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Lauren Bell, Beth Langston

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable XIs:

Australia A Women: Katie Mack, Georgia Voll, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Stella Campbell, Erin Burns, Courtney Sippel, Molly Strano, Amanda Wellington, Heather Graham, Tess Flintoff

England A Women: Beth Langston, Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Bryony Smith, Emily Arlott, Eve Jones (c), Kirstie Gordon

