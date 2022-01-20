AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Unofficial T20I match, January 21, 05:30 AM IST

Australia A Women vs England A Women Dream11, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Latest Update, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Win, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 App, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 2021, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Live Streaming

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Unofficial T20I match between Australia A Women and England A Women:

Australia A Women will have a got at England A Women for the second time in the three-match T20I series on Friday. The contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 05:30 AM IST on January 21.

England A Women gave a tough fight to Australia in the first T20 International. However, the team lost the match in the last over by three wickets. Batting first, the visiting team posted a decent score of 129 runs. Alice Capsey was the highest run-getter for the team with 44 runs.

Chasing the total, Australia completed the target within 19.3 overs owing to the batting masterclass by the middle-order batters. For England, Lauren Bell and Kirstie Gordon were the positives with the ball as they returned with three wickets each.

England Women will hope to continue the promising performance in the second T20I as well and translate it into results as well. Australia Women, on the other hand, will look towards banking the momentum and get done with the series on Friday only.

Ahead of the match between Australia A Women and England A Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Telecast

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Live Streaming

The Australia A Women vs England A Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Match Details

The Australia A Women vs England A Women contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 05:30 AM IST on January 21, Friday.

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Bryony Smith

Vice-Captain- Molly Strano

Suggested Playing XI for AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Emma Lamb, Ellyse Villani, Evelyn Jones, Erin Burns

All-rounders: Bryony Smith, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Molly Strano

AU-A-W vs ENG-A-W Probable XIs:

Australia A Women: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Georgia Redmayne (c), Ellyse Villani, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicole Faltum, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Stella Campbell

England A Women: Emma Lamb, Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Evelyn Jones, Beth Langston, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon

