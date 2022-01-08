AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match, January 09, 07:30 PM IST

Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 Dream11, AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Latest Update, AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Win, AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 App, AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 2021, AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Live Streaming

In the fourth warm-up match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, we have Australia Under-19 going up against South Africa Under-19. The two teams will face-off at the Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown at 07:30 PM IST on January 09, Sunday.

South Africa forms a part of Group B alongside Uganda, India, and Ireland. The team will hope to win the World Cup for the second time under the leadership of George van Heerden. The team is coming into the event after facing West Indies in a four-match Youth ODI series. The four-match series ended in a draw with both the teams winning two games each.

Australia Under19, on the other hand, will compete with the Group D teams namely West Indies, Scotland, and Sri Lanka during the league stage of the World Cup. They haven’t played competitive cricket in the recent past and will hope to gain some momentum in the warm-up matches.

Ahead of the match between Australia U19 and South Africa U19; here is everything you need to know:

The Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 contest will be played at the Everest Cricket Club Ground in Georgetown at 07:30 PM IST on January 09, Sunday.

Captain- George van Heerden

Vice-Captain- Aidan Cahill

Wicketkeepers: Tobias Snell

Batters: Cooper Connolly, Teague Wyllie, George van Heerden, Ethan Cunningham

All-rounders: Aidan Cahill, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Tom Whitney, Andile Simelane, Aphiwe Mnyanda

AU-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable XIs:

Australia U19: Cooper Connolly (c), Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Joshua Garner, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie.

South Africa U19: George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons

