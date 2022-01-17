AU-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, January 17, 06:30 PM IST

AU-U19 vs SL-U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between Australia Under 19 and Sri Lanka Under 19: Three-time Under 19 Champion Australia will go up against Sri Lanka in the upcoming group D contest of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The game will be hosted at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts at 06:30 PM IST on January 17, Monday.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka were absolutely brilliant in their respective first matches of the World Cup. The two teams made a solid statement by securing a big victory. Australia Under 19 were up against host West Indies in their first match. The game saw the visitors successfully chasing 170 runs to record a six-wicket victory. Teague Wyllie was the main man for Australia as he smashed 86 runs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, outnumbered Scotland Under 19 in their first match of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The island nation posted a score of 218 runs on the board courtesy of an 85-run knock by Sakuna Liyanage. The second innings saw the bowlers beautifully defending the score as Dunith Wellelage picked up a five-wicket haul. The 40-run victory has put Sri Lanka at the top of the Group D points table.

Ahead of the match between Australia Under 19 and Sri Lanka Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

AU-U19 vs SL-U-19 Match Details

Australia Under 19 vs Sri Lanka Under 19 contest will be played at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts at 06:30 PM IST on January 17, Monday.

AU-U19 vs SL-U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sakuna Liyanage

Vice-Captain- Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Suggested Playing XI for AU-U19 vs SL-U-19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sakuna Liyanage, Tobias Snell

Batters: Shevon Daniel, Pawan Pathiraja, Teague Wyllie

All-rounders: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Dunith Wellalage, Cooper Connolly

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Wanuja Sahan, Tom Whitney

AU-U19 vs SL-U-19 Probable XIs:

Australia Under 19: William Salzmann, Corey Miller, Teague Wyllie, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly (c), Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Harkirat Bajwa, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Campbell Kellaway

Sri Lanka Under 19: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sakuna Liyanage (wk), Dunith Wellalage (c), Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Wanuja Sahan, Matheesha Pathirana, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne

