AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Australia vs England 2022, 2nd T20I, January 22, 8:40 AM IST

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and England Women: Australia Women will square off against England Women for the second time in the three-match T20I series. The contest will be held at the Adelaide Oval on January 22, Saturday. Australia Women will start the series as favourites as they are leading by 1-0.

The first T20 International between the two sides saw Australia delivering a dominating performance both with the bat and ball. Batting first in the match, England scored 169 runs with Danielle Wyatt playing a sublime knock of 70 runs. For Australia, Tahlia McGrath picked up a three-wicket haul.

Chasing the total, Australian batters hammered the bowlers all over the park. The total was completed within 17 overs as Meg Lanning added 64 runs while Tahlia hammered 91 runs.

The nine-wicket victory will give a lot of confidence to Australia ahead of the second match. England, on the other hand, needs to come up with better strategies with the ball to save the series.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs EN-W Telecast

AU-W vs EN-W match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

AU-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The Australia Women vs England Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The Australia Women vs England Women contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 08:40 AM IST on January 22, Friday.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes

Allrounders: Tahlia McGrath, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole

AU-W vs EN-W Probable XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington, Megan Schutt

England Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley

