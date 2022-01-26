AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Australia Women vs England Women 2022, One-off Test, January 27, 4:30 AM IST

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Test match between Australia Women and England Women: Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, the focus now shifts to the purest format of the game. Australia Women will have a go at England Women in a Test match from January 27 to January 30 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The T20I series between the two sides saw the host Australia securing a win by 1-0. They won the first match by nine wickets owing to an all-round effort by Tahlia McGrath. It was the first and the only T20 International possible as the rest two games were washed out due to rain.

Heading into the only Test match scheduled during the Women’s Ashes on Thursday, the two teams will hope for a full game of cricket. The last Test match between the two teams was played in 2019. The game ended in a draw as the batters ruled the show from both sides.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs EN-W Telecast

AU-W vs EN-W match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

AU-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The Australia Women vs England Women game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The Australia Women vs England Women contest will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 04:30 AM IST on January 27, Thursday.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Meg Lanning

Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes

Allrounders: Heather Knight, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone

AU-W vs EN-W Probable XIs

Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington, Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

England Women: Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Kate Cross, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here