AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Ashes 2022, 1st T20I, January 20, 1:40 PM IST

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Ashes 2021-22 1st T20I between Australia Women vs England Women: The men’s Ashes is done and dusted, and it is now time for the Women’s segment of the prestigious bilateral series, where Australia Women host England Women in three T20Is, as many ODIs and one Test, beginning from the January 20. The English Women’s tour of Australia kicks off with the first T20I between the arch rivals, which will be played at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide on January 20.

Swashbuckling batter Meg Lanning will be captaining the hosts while the experienced Heather Knight will lead the English side. The home team are coming off a 2-0 T20I series triumph against India while the visitors got better of New Zealand Women 2-1 in their last T20I bilateral series.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women vs England Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs EN-W Telecast

Australia Women vs England Women game will not be telecast in India

AU-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Ashes 2021-22 matches will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

AU-W vs EN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide, Australia. The game is scheduled to kick off at 01:40 PM IST on Thursday, January 20.

AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-aptain: Heather Knight

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Rachael Haynes

Allrounders: Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole

AU-W vs EN-W Probable XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahila McGrath, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington, Megan Schutt

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

