AU-W vs IN-W, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

India Women are currently touring Australia for an all-format tour. The two sides will be locking horns with each other in a three-match One Day series followed by a Test match and three T20 Internationals. The high-octane tour kickstarts on Tuesday, September 21 with a One Day International. The match will be hosted at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh at 5:35 am IST. Australia will start the home tour as favorites. The hosts hold the reputation of being the best women’s cricket team in recent times.

Australia played their last ODI series in April 2021 against New Zealand. Playing on the Kiwi soil, the Women in Yellow delivered terrific performances to cause a clean sweep. India, on the other hand, were up against England in an ODI series in June. The three-match series saw the Indian team losing by 2-1.

When will the 1st ODI match Australia Women (AU-W) vs India Women (IN-W) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, September 21.

Where will the 1st ODI match Australia Women (AU-W) vs India Women (IN-W) be played?

The first One Day International will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

What time will the 1st ODI match Australia Women (AU-W) vs India Women (IN-W) begin?

The match will begin at 5:35 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match?

Australia Women vs India Women matches will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match?

Sony LIV holds the live streaming rights for the three-match ODI series between Australia Women and India Women.

AU-W vs IN-W 1st ODI, Australia Women probable playing XI against India Women: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham

AU-W vs IN-W 1st ODI, India Women probable playing XI against Australia Women: Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Shefali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here