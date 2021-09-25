AU-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

India Women and Australia Women have produced nail-biting and thriller encounters in the ODI series so far. The two sides are expected to entertain the fans with another enthralling game as India will be going up against Australia in the last One Day International of the three-match series. The promising game of cricket will be played at Harrup Park in Mackay on Sunday, September 26.

Australia Women have taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series as they won the first 50-over match by nine wickets. The team followed it up with another victory in the second ODI by five wickets. The second One Day International between India and Australia can be easily considered as one of the greatest ever Women’s ODI.

India dominated the match for a major portion of time as they posted 274 runs on the scoreboard in their 50 overs. It was on the very last ball that Australian batter Nicola Carey hit the winning runs to take the matchhome. Though the Sunday match is a dead-rubber, India is likely to put up a good fight to escape the whitewash.

When will the 3rd ODI match Australia Women (AU-W) vs India Women (IN-W) start?

The 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, September 26.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Australia Women (AU-W) vs India Women (IN-W) be played?

The high-octane clash will be played at Harrup Park in Mackay.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Australia Women (AU-W) vs India Women (IN-W) begin?

The third One Day International between the two sides will begin at 05:35 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match?

Fans can tune in to Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India to watch the ODI series.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match?

Sony LIV will live stream the ODI series between Australia Women and India Women.

AU-W vs IN-W 3rd ODI, Australia Women probable playing XI against India Women: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy(wk)

AU-W vs IN-W 3rd ODI, India Women probable playing XI against Australia Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar

