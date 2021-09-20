AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st ODI match, September 21, 5:35 am IST

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between Australia Women and India Women: The Indian Women’s team is on a tour of Australia for a three-match ODI series followed by a lone Test match and three T20 Internationals. The first One Day International between the two sides will be played on September 21, Tuesday at 5:35 AM IST at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. It is no surprise that the Australian team will begin the ODI series as favorites as they have successfully established themselves as the number one side in women’s cricket.

Australia are currently ranked number one in the ODI team rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The hosts have acquired 164 rating points from 18 matches. India finds itself at the fourth position in the elite list. The team has 110 points to their credit from 23 One Day Internationals.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs IN-W Telecast

Australia Women vs India Women matches will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India.

AU-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

Australia Women vs India Women matches will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

AU-W vs IN-W Match Details

The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will host the first One Day International on September 21, Tuesday at 5:35 am IST.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Taniya Bhatia

Batsmen: Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Punam Raut

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Molineux, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami

AU-W vs IN-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham

India Women: Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Shefali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

