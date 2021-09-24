AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd ODI match, September 24, 10:40 AM IST

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI between Australia Women and India Women: Australia Women will go one-on-one against India Women in the second One Day International of the three-match series on Friday. The game will be played at the Harrup Park in Mackay on September 24 at 10:40 AM IST. Australia will have the momentum on their side while the visitors will be under pressure.

The hosts got off to a sensational start in the series as they scripted a nine-wicket win in the first One Day International. Australia defeated India at all fronts in the game be it batting, bowling, or fielding to take a lead of 1-0. The first game saw India posting 225 runs on the scoreboard while batting for a complete 50 overs.

Australia didn’t face any problems while chasing 226 as they reached the target within 41 overs. The opening batter Rachael Haynes led the attack for the home team by playing a comprehensive knock of 93 runs. Australia will be hoping to take an unassailable lead in the series on Friday while India will look forward to changing their fortunes.

Ahead of the match between Australia and India; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs IN-W Telecast

Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels will telecast the ODI series in India.

AU-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of Australia Women vs India Women matches on the Sony LIV app and website.

AU-W vs IN-W Match Details

The Harrup Park in Mackay will host the second One Day International on September 24, Friday at 10:40 AM IST.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rachael Haynes

Vice-Captain- Alyssa Healy

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Sophie Molineux, Jhulan Goswami

AU-W vs IN-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Rachael Haynes

India Women: Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Punam Raut, Shefali Verma

