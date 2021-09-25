AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd ODI Match, September 26, 05:35 AM IST

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between Australia Women and India Women: Australia Women will go one-on-one against India Women in the dead-rubber on Sunday. The encounter will be played at the Harrup Park in Mackay on September 26, Sunday at 05:35 AM IST. The last ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia doesn’t hold any importance as the hosts have already sealed the series by 2-0.

Australia won the first One Day International by nine wickets while they outplayed the Mithali Raj-side in the second match by five wickets. The second ODI between the two sides can be easily considered as one of the best One Day games ever played in Women’s cricket.

Batting first in the game, India posted 274 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing the total, the home team looked in trouble as they were reeling at 52 for four. However, Beth Mooney played a masterclass inning of 125 runs to steer her team to victory.

Australia will now be looking forward to maintaining its winning streak in ODIs by winning the last match while India will be hoping to save itself from an embarrassing series clean sweep.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs IN-W Telecast

Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels will telecast the third One Day International between Australia Women in India.

AU-W vs IN-W Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of Australia Women vs India Women matches on the Sony LIV app and website.

AU-W vs IN-W Match Details

The Harrup Park in Mackay will host the third One Day International on September 26, Sunday at 05:35 AM IST.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Darcie Brown, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Molineux

AU-W vs IN-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy(wk)

India Women: Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia

