AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match, February 11, Paarl, 10:30 pm IST

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game: Australia women will face off against New Zealand women on February 11, Saturday at Boland Park in Paarl. The Southern Stars are favourites to lift the title this time, just like they did in the 2020 edition. The five-time T20 World Champions will start their campaign against Kiwis. The Australians would be high on confidence, defeating Pakistan 3-0 in their last T20I series. They also inflicted a heavy 44-run defeat against India in the first warm-up game. However, in the second warm-up game, the Aussies succumbed to a shock defeat against minnows Ireland.

Meg Lanning and Co will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on this New Zealand side. Australia have been the most successful team in this competition. The only time they failed to reach the final was in the inaugural edition of this tournament way back in 2009. They would be hoping to maintain the same kind of dominance in South Africa.

Ahead of the match between Australia women and New Zealand women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the Australia women vs New Zealand women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match in India

AU-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Australia women and New Zealand women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AU-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The AU-W vs NZ-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at Boland Park, Paarl on Saturday, February 11, at 10:30 pm IST.

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain: Ash Gardner

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Tahila McGrath

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Ash Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jess Kerr

Australia women vs New Zealand women Possible Starting XI:

Australia women probable playing XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

New Zealand women probable playing XI: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen

