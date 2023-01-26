AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 2nd T20I match, January 27, 01:35 PM IST

Pakistan Women will be hoping for redemption when they will take on Australia Women in the second T20 International of the three-match series. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

Australia Women are currently leading the three-match series by 1-0. They scored a comprehensive win over Pakistan Women in the first match by eight wickets. It was a poor batting performance by the visitors as they ended up with only 118 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan batters failed to perform. Omaima Sohail was the top player with a knock of 30 runs. Following the score, the Australian Women won the game in 13.4 overs. The all-rounder Ellyse Perry churned out a match-winning performance by smacking unbeaten 57 runs off 40 balls.

Playing on Friday, Pakistan Women will have the last chance to level the scores and keep their hopes of clinching the trophy alive.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women, here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs PK-W Telecast

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

AU-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

2nd T20I will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

AU-W vs PK-W Match Details

AU-W vs PK-W match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 01:35 PM IST on January 27, Friday.

AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain - Tahlia McGrath

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Nida Dar, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Fatima Sana

AU-W vs PK-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney(w), Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King

Pakistan Women: Ayesha Naseem, Muneeba Ali(w), Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar

