AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Match, February 27, 1:30 am IST

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match between Australia Women and West Indies Women: Australia Women and West Indies Women have the perfect chance to adapt themselves to New Zealand playing conditions. The two teams are likely to test their team combinations as they will play in a warm-up match. The encounter will be hosted at the Lincoln Green in Lincoln at 1:30 am IST on February 27, Sunday.

Australia Women will be riding on confidence ahead of the World Cup. They are coming after defeating England Women in a three-match ODI series by 3-0. It was an all-round performance by the Women in Yellow as they excelled in all the departments.

On the contrary, West Indies looked ordinary in their last ODI series against South Africa. The two teams were up against each other in a four-match ODI series. The first game was washed out due to rain while the Indies won the second One Day International in the one over Eliminator.

However, the team failed to continue the trend and ended up losing the next two games by 96 runs and six wickets. The Women in Maroon need to bring out better performances with the bat.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

AU-W vs WI-W Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the television rights for the Women’s World Cup in India.

AU-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The Australia Women vs West Indies Women game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AU-W vs WI-W Match Details

The Australia Women vs West Indies Women contest will be played at the Lincoln Green in Lincoln at 1:30 am IST on February 27, Sunday.

AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain- Chinelle Henry

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen

AU-W vs WI-W Probable XIs:

Australia Women: Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner

West Indies Women: Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Shemaine Campbelle (wk)

