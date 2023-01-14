AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Australia Women U-19 vs Bangladesh Women U-19 Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2023

AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup match 10 between Australia Women U-19 and Bangladesh Women U-19: The first-ever edition of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup is all set to start from Saturday. The event was initially supposed to be played in Bangladesh but it had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the inaugural fixture of the competition, Australia Women U-19 will be up against Bangladesh Women U-19. The opening encounter of the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. Overall, 41 matches will be played in the tournament and the summit clash is slated to take place on January 29. The games will be played across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

The Australia women’s side and Bangladesh have been placed in Group A along with Sri Lanka and the United States of America. The Australian side, led by Rhys McKenna, comprises multiple players of the Women’s Big Bash League and they are certainly one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women U-19 and Bangladesh Women U-19; here is everything you need to know:

AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Australia Women U-19 vs Bangladesh Women U-19 match.

AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 Live Streaming

The match between Australia Women U-19 and Bangladesh Women U-19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 Match Details

The AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 match will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on Saturday, January 14, at 1:30 pm IST.

AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ella Hayward

Vice-Captain: Shorna Akter

Suggested Playing XI for AU-WU 19 vs BA-WU 19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dilara Akter, Kate Pelle

Batsmen: Sianna Ginger, Reya Akter Shika, Mst Unnoti Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha

All-rounders: Ella Hayward, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Amy Smith, Ella Wilson, Disha Biswas

Australia Women U-19 vs Bangladesh Women U-19 Possible Staring XI:

Australia Women U-19 Predicted Starting Line-up: Claire Moore, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Charis Bekker, Rhys McKenna (c), Kate Pelle (wk), Jade Allen, Amy Smith, Ella Hayward, Ella Wilson

Bangladesh Women U-19 Predicted Starting Line-up: Shorna Akter, Mst Unnoti Akter, Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Reya Akter Shika, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas (c), Dilara Akter (wk), Rabeya Khan, Mst Dipa Khatun, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Leky Chakma

