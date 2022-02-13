Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Returns to Conduct the Final Leg of IPL 2022 Auctions - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auctions on Sunday took an interesting turn right before it came to an end. After ending the second round of accelerated bidding, stand-in auctioneer Charu Sharma took a moment to thank the organizers and franchises for successful conduct. Before he announced the final leg of the auctions, he, surprisingly, welcomed Hugh Edmeades who missed almost entire event after getting collapsed on Saturday.

“First and foremost, I’ve always been more concerned about the health and well-being of the gentlemen who suffered a very unfortunate medical emergency here – Hugh Edmeades. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of the medical staff here at the facility and of course his own determination, he is well.

“And guess what, I’ve only been standing in for him. I’m delighted to now announce that for the final concluding part of this IPL auction, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the original Hugh Edmeades,” Sharma said.

After the first hour of the players’ auction on Saturday, Edmeades fell down on the floor, leaving everyone present at the venue in a state of shock. The incident happened when the Sri Lankan all-rounder was going under the hammer.

The unfortunate turn of events forced an early lunch as Edmeades received medical attention. As a precautionary measure, he was rested for the day. Veteran broadcaster Sharma was called onboard after which he took the event forward.

Sharma continued with the job on Sunday as well. Meanwhile, Edmeades, in a video message, said he was doing fine.

“I am sorry that I can’t be in person with you today. As you can see, I’m absolutely fine but I wasn’t going to be able to give 100 percent performance today, which will be unfair to the BCCI, the IPL, the bidders, and most importantly the players. I just want to thank people all around the world who have sent me good wishes,” Hugh Edmeades said in a video uploaded by the IPL.

But as the auctions inched closer to a conclusion, Edmeades returned to wrap up what he started a day before. He was welcomed in the hall with a huge round of applause as people present at the venue seemed happy to have him back.

