August 6, 2015 | Stuart Broad Runs Through Australia With 8 for 15 at Trent Bridge

On this day (August 6) in 2015, Stuart Broad took 8 for 15 as Australia collapsed spectacularly to 60 all out on the first morning of the fourth Ashes Test at Trent Bridge here in Nottingham.
Stuart Broad's sensational 8/15 (9.3-5-15-8) at Trent Bridge in 2015 on Day 1 against Australia. The Aussies were bundled out of mere 60 #OnThisDay #ThisDayThatYear #StuartBroad @StuartBroad8 #ENGvsAUS #TheAshes #AUSvsENG
— CricketNext (@cricketnext) August 6, 2020
Once Alastair Cook won the toss and opted to field, Broad got going taking two wickets in the first over of the match.
It included his 300th Test wicket - Chris Rodgers, on nought, edging to Cook at first slip. With James Anderson absent due to injury, Broad took control getting the big fish; Steven Smith edging to Joe Root at third slip for six.
Within no time, Australia collapsed like nine pins as Broad completed his five wicket haul with Australia 29 for 6. It was the 14th time in 83 Tests that Broad had taken five wickets in an innings.
England's catching in the slip cordon was superb too. The most notable catch was that off Adam Voges, which Ben Stokes held spectacularly with one hand in the cordon.
"It was pretty unbelievable. It hasn't sunk in. Trent Bridge offers something on a full of a length, Ben Stokes was stunning. It was one of those things, you don't think much about. It was a delight, this is such a big week for us," Broad said after the innings.
Australia's innings lasted only 100 minutes. Only two Australia batsmen got to double digits, with extras being the highest scorer with 14.
England went on to win the match by an innings and 78 runs, with Broad expectedly getting the Man of the Match award. It helped them regain the Ashes urn.
