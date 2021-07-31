‘August is a Great Month to Score Runs in England’ Says Mohammad Azharuddin

India will take on England in an all-important 5-match Test series that starts in Trent Bridge on August 4. All the focus will be on the Indian batting order and how they counter the swinging and seaming ball in English conditions. If the World Test Championship final is anything to go by, the batsmen will be put under a lot of pressure by the experienced England bowling attack.

However, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin believes that a lot of runs can be scored in England, especially in the month of August. Azharuddin has a prolific record in England and he took to Twitter to express his views. He tweeted, “August is a great month to score runs in England. In my experience, the wickets are dry and the batting conditions are conducive this month. Batsmen should capitalise on this. #IndVsEng #readytoconquer.”

August is a great month to score runs in England. In my experience, the wickets are dry and the batting conditions are conducive this month. Batsmen should capitalise on this. #IndVsEng #readytoconquer— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) July 30, 2021

It remains to be seen how the Indian batting actually fare on the pitches, but if the previous tour is anything to go by, only Virat Kohli seemed to get a hang of the conditions. In 5 matches, Kohli had scored 593 runs and this included a couple of centuries as well as a half-century. In this series, he will need his experienced players in Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to step up and assist him.

In the previous tour, Pujara had scored 278 runs in 4 Test matches that included a century and a half-century. Rahane, on the other hand, hit a couple of half-centuries. Both these batsmen need to do better if India is to pose a challenge to England.

The focus will also be on Rohit Sharma, who will be up against his biggest challenge as a Test opener, especially against the seaming and swinging ball.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here