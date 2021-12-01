AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match 35, December 1, 05:00 pm IST

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Atlas UTC Knights and American University of Malta: Atlas UTC Knights will be up against American University of Malta in the 35th match of European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club on Wednesday, December 1. The game is scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

It’s going to be a cracker of a contest as the two team are the strongest in Group B and are undefeated in this tournament. Atlas UTC Knights have won three straight matches on the trot, whereas their first game was washed out due to rain.

Similarly, American University of Malta are on a dream run as they head into this match on the back of six-match winning spree. Both sides have also won their last two games and come into this match with momentum. They will look to build on the confidence and continue their unbeaten run.

Atlas UTC Knights and American University of Malta will face each other in a reverse clash, later in the evening at the same venue. That match is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Atlas UTC Knights and American University of Malta; here is everything you need to know:

AUK vs AUM Telecast

The Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta match will not be broadcasted in India.

AUK vs AUM Live Streaming

The match between AUK vs AUM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

AUK vs AUM Match Details

The match will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday, December 1 at 05:00 pm IST. Both sides will face each other in a reverse clash on the same day at the same venue, starts at 07:00 PM IST.

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Samuel Stanislaus

Vice-Captain: Varun Prasath Thamotharam

Suggested Playing XI for AUK vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Dileep, Darshit Patankar

Batters: Basil George, Samuel Stanislaus, Abhishek Prajapati, Jassi Singh

All-rounders: Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Zoheb Malek

Bowlers: Justin Shaju, Darshanik Gohil, Jit Patel

AUK vs AUM Probable XIs:

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Sunny, Basil George, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu (C), Nithin Babu, Sarath Babu, Amal Babu (WK), Dinil George

American University of Malta: Darshit Patankar (WK), Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Jassi Singh, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitu Singh, Darshanik Gohil, Jit Patel (C), Mohammedsadab Patel, Tarak Shah, Aman Ralhan

