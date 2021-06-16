AUK vs AUM Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 16, 4:30 pm IST Wednesday

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Atlas UTC Knights and the American University of Malta: Atlas UTC Knights will be up against the American University of Malta in the upcoming matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 16, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm IST, respectively.

The Atlas UTC Knights got off to a flying start in the T10 Championship. They have produced comprehensive performances both with the ball and the willow. Atlas secured victory in their first two matches against Southern Crusaders.UTC Knights are sitting at the top of the points table of Group A with two victories and two abandoned games.

The American University of Malta, on the other hand, find themselves at the second position on the Group A points table. Malta are a team to beat in the competition as they secured victory in their first two games by a good margin. In their previous two encounters, the team emerged victorious against Royal Striker by seven wickets and 72 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Atlas UTC Knights and the American University of Malta; here is everything you need to know:

AUK vs AUM Telecast

The Atlas UTC Knights vs American University of Malta match will not be broadcast in India.

AUK vs AUM Live Streaming

The match between AUK vs AUM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUK vs AUM Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Atlas UTC Knights and the American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 16, Wednesday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 07:00 pm IST.

AUK vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sujesh Appu

Vice-Captain - Saneesh Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for AUK vs AUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Darshit Patankar

Batsmen: Zoheb Malek, Samuel Stanislaus, Saneesh Kumar, Ciril Mathew

All-rounders: Tarak Shah, Sujesh Appu

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel,Justin Shaju

AUK vs AUM Probable XIs

Atlas UTC Knights: Sujesh Appu, Ajay John, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep, Manoj Salikumar

American University of Malta: Saneesh Kumar, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel, Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar, Tarak Shah

