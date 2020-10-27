AUK vs CD Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield 2020-21, Auckland vs Central Districts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AUK vs CD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs CD Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs CD Dream11 Captain / AUK vs CD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Auckland will take on Central Districts in the fifth match of the Plunket Shield 2020-21 series at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. Both teams have won their opening matches comprehensively. While AUK defeated Otago by an innings and 129 runs, CD defeated Northern Districts by seven wickets. In their last five encounters going back March 2017, AUK lost three times and won only once. That win came in their most recent encounter and AUK will hope to build on it. The match will be played on Wednesday at 3 am IST.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

AUK vs CD Plunket Shield, Auckland vs Central Districts Live Streaming

All matches of the Plunket Shield can be watched online on FanCode.

AUK vs CD Plunket Shield, Auckland vs Central Districts: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

AUK vs CD Plunket Shield, Auckland vs Central Districts: Match Details

October 28 – 03:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Central Districts

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Central Districts captain: Ross Taylor

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Central Districts vice-captain: Martin Guptill

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Central Districts wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Central Districts batsmen: George Worker, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Graeme Beghin

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Central Districts all-rounders: Kyle Jamieson, Doug Bracewell, Danru Ferns

Plunket Shield AUK vs CD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Central Districts bowlers: Jamie Brown, Seth Rance, Adam Milne

Also Read: We Believed That Things Can Turn Around, Says KL Rahul After Fifth Successive Win

AUK vs CD Plunket Shield, Auckland playing 11 against Central Districts: Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Danru Ferns, Benjamin Lister, William Somerville, Jamie Brown

AUK vs CD Plunket Shield, Central Districts playing 11 against Auckland: George Worker, Greg Hay, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (WK), Doug Bracewell, Brad Schmulian, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Adam Milne