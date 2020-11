AUK vs MAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs MAR Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs MAR Dream11 Captain / AUK vs MAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

AUK vs MAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 returns after a two-day weekend break, Atlas UTC CC will square off against Marsa CC at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. Both the teams have been unbeaten in the ECS campaign so far. Atlas UTC Knights CC after having their first game abandoned before they chased down the 68-run target in a thrilling game against the American University of Malta. With consecutive wins Sujesh K Appu led Atlas UTC Knights then defeated Overseas CC, they defended scores of 107 and 87 respectively. Whereas, Marsa CC head into the game sharing the same abandonment plight in one of their games but posted big totals and defended them easily in the other three games. Haroon Mughal and his men will look to continue their dominant run in the tournament.

AUK vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

AUK vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

AUK vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club: Match Details

November 30 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club captain: Haroon Mughal

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club vice-captain: S. Sanish

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club batsmen: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Eldhose Mathew,

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club all-rounders: Asif Sha, Fanyan Mughal

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MAR Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Marsa Cricket Club bowlers: Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas and Nithin K Babu

AUK vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club playing 11 against Marsa Cricket Club: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Akash lal Remesan, Basil George, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (WK), Sujesh K Appu (C), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny

AUK vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Padova Cricket Club playing 11 against Royal Parma Cricket Club: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (C), Glenn Tavilla, Muhammad Usman, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (WK), Waseem Abbas.

AUK vs MAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs MAR Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs MAR Dream11 Captain / AUK vs MAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more