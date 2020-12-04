- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
AUK vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 4, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
AUK vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the first semi-final match of the ECS T10, Malta Atlas UTC Knights CC will be squaring off against Msida Warriors CC. The outing is scheduled for Friday, December 4 at the Marsa Sports Club.
Atlas UTC Knights CC have been on top of their game in the ongoing league. The team have won six matches till now and have 15 points from nine matches. The team currently placed at the top spot of the point table have not lost a single match. The three matches that the team did not win ended in a draw.
Msida Warriors CC’s performance, on the other hand, has been below average. The team have only won three matches and have been on the losing end of four outings. The remaining matches out of 10 have been a draw. Currently, placed at the fourth spot of the point table, the team have managed to score only nine points from 10 matches.
The two teams most recently faced each other on December 3 but the match resulted in a draw. ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC fixture will commence from 1 PM IST.
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Match Details
December 4 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC:
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Akhil Piostine, Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Samuel Sanish Mangat, Justin George, Renil Paul
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Basil George, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Salu Thomas
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: Justin Shaju, Eldhose Mathew, Shijil Joy
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Basil George, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Ajay John /Avinash Dileep (wk), Bose Paul, Nithin K Babu, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Justin Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against Atlas UTC Knights CC: Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Akhil Piostine, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas
