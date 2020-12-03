AUK vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs MSW Dream11 Captain / AUK vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

AUK vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The first match of Thursday, December 3 in the ECS T10 Malta will be played between Atlas UTC Knights CC and Msida Warriors CC. At present, Atlas UTC Knights CC are on top of the ECS T10 Malta point table with a total of 13 points to their credit. The team have not lost a single match in the ongoing league. Of the seven matches they have played, they have been on the winning end of six of them and only one match has been a draw. In their latest outing in the ongoing league, the team Atlas UTC Knights CC defeated Southern Crusaders CC by 20 runs.

Msida Warriors CC, on the other hand, have not been able to perform in the league. The team are placed at the second last spot of the point table with only seven points. Out of the eight matches that they have played, the team have won only three matches. In their previous outing in the league, the team were defeated by Overseas CC by eight runs.

ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC match will be held on Thursday, December 3. The fixture will commence from 1 PM IST at the Marsa Sports Club.

AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Score / Scorecard

AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Match Details

December 3 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Rahul Nair

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Basil George

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Basil George, Asif Sha, Salu Thomas

ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus

AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel George, Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Salu Thomas, Tom Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Basil Joy.

