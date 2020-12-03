AUK vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
AUK vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AUK vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs MSW Dream11 Captain / AUK vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
AUK vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The first match of Thursday, December 3 in the ECS T10 Malta will be played between Atlas UTC Knights CC and Msida Warriors CC. At present, Atlas UTC Knights CC are on top of the ECS T10 Malta point table with a total of 13 points to their credit. The team have not lost a single match in the ongoing league. Of the seven matches they have played, they have been on the winning end of six of them and only one match has been a draw. In their latest outing in the ongoing league, the team Atlas UTC Knights CC defeated Southern Crusaders CC by 20 runs.
Msida Warriors CC, on the other hand, have not been able to perform in the league. The team are placed at the second last spot of the point table with only seven points. Out of the eight matches that they have played, the team have won only three matches. In their previous outing in the league, the team were defeated by Overseas CC by eight runs.
ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC match will be held on Thursday, December 3. The fixture will commence from 1 PM IST at the Marsa Sports Club.
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Match Details
December 3 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Basil George
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Basil George, Asif Sha, Salu Thomas
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus
AUK vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel George, Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Salu Thomas, Tom Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Basil Joy.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking