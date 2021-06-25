AUK vs MTD Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 25, 2:30 PM IST Friday

AUK vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Atlas UTC Knights and Mater Dei: Atlas UTC Knights will square off against Mater Dei in the second quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 25, Friday at 02:30 pm IST.

Atlas UTC Knights have experienced an extraordinary ride in the ECS T10 Malta thus far. The team finished at the second position on the Group A points table with six victories and two losses. The Knights caused a major upset to the table-toppers Marsa during the league stage by defeating them in both encounters. Atlas UTC will head into the second quarter-final after registering a defeat at the hands of Royal Strikers by 19 runs.

Mater Dei, on the other hand, failed to show consistency in their performances during the league stage. They finished at this position on Group B points table with four victories and as many losses. In their most recent match of the ECS T10 Malta, Mater Dei suffered a loss against the Super Kings by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Atlas UTC Knights and Mater Dei; here is everything you need to know:

AUK vs MTD Telecast

The Atlas UTC Knights vs Mater Dei match will not be broadcast in India.

AUK vs MTD Live Streaming

The match between AUK vs MTD is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUK vs MTD Match Details

The second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Atlas UTC Knights and Mater Dei at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 25, Friday at 02:30 pm IST.

AUK vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azeem Sathi

Vice-Captain: Basil George

Suggested Playing XI for AUK vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ajay John

Batsmen: Al Ameen Abdul, Samuel Stanislaus, Cornelius Younus

All-rounders: Basil George, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi

Bowlers: Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Faisal Naeem, Muthu Kumaran

AUK vs MTD Probable XIs

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Nithin Sunny, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu (c), Jameel Muhammed, Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John (wk)

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Suleman Muhammad, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Muthu Kumaran, Shamoon Liaqat, Salman Khan, Faisal Naeem, Mohit Panchal

