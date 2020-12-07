CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs OTG Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs OTG Dream11 Captain / AUK vs OTG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago match will commence from 3:30 am IST on Tuesday, December 8 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The two teams had faced each other in a December 6 match. In the outing, Auckland had beaten Otago by 133 runs.

Otago, in terms of performance, have been doing quite well in the league as they have managed to win two out of three matches. Auckland, on the other hand, won their first game against Otago in their latest outing. Before that the team had been on the losing side of all fixtures that they have played. At present, Auckland have five points from three matches while Otago have eight points from the same number of outings. 

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Live Scorecard

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Match Details

December 8  3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Otago:

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago Captain: Anaru Kitchen

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago vice-captain: Ryan Harrison

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago wicketkeeper: Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago batsmen: Neil Broom, Will ODonnell, Robert ODonnell

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago all-rounders: Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Ryan Harrison

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago bowlers: Travis Muller, Will Somerville, Matt Bacon

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland playing 11 against Otago: Robert ODonnell, Will ODonnell, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Louis Delport.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Otago playing 11 against Auckland: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches