AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago match will commence from 3:30 am IST on Tuesday, December 8 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The two teams had faced each other in a December 6 match. In the outing, Auckland had beaten Otago by 133 runs.

Otago, in terms of performance, have been doing quite well in the league as they have managed to win two out of three matches. Auckland, on the other hand, won their first game against Otago in their latest outing. Before that the team had been on the losing side of all fixtures that they have played. At present, Auckland have five points from three matches while Otago have eight points from the same number of outings.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Live Scorecard

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Match Details

December 8 – 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Otago:

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago Captain: Anaru Kitchen

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago vice-captain: Ryan Harrison

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago wicketkeeper: Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago batsmen: Neil Broom, Will O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago all-rounders: Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Ryan Harrison

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago bowlers: Travis Muller, Will Somerville, Matt Bacon

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland playing 11 against Otago: Robert O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Louis Delport.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Otago playing 11 against Auckland: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon