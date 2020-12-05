AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs OTG Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs OTG Dream11 Captain / AUK vs OTG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

Auckland have been in bad shape since the beginning of the league. The team is yet to register a victory and hence have zero points in their kitty. Otago, on the other hand, have been pretty much in form and have won all matches that they have played so far. The team have a total of four points from two matches. In their latest match in New Zealand ODD, Otago defeated Central Districts by 10 runs and Auckland lost their match to Northern Knights by four wickets.

The New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago match will commence from 3:30 am IST on Sunday December 6 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Live Scorecard

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Otago: Match Details

December 6 – 3:30 am (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Otago:

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago Captain: Hamish Rutherford

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago vice-captain: Travis Muller

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago wicketkeeper: Mitch Renwick, Ben Horne

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago batsmen: Hamish Rutherford (C), Neil Broom, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago all-rounders: Anaru Kitchen, Ryan Harrison

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Otago bowlers: Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Travis Muller (VC)

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Auckland playing 11 against Otago: Robert O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Louis Delport.

AUK vs OTG New Zealand ODD, Otago playing 11 against Auckland: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Matt Bacon, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon