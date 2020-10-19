CRICKETNEXT

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /AUK vs OTG Dream11 Best Picks /AUK vs OTG Dream11 Captain /AUK vs OTG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Auckland Aces will play host to Otago Volts in the upcoming Plunket Shield 2020-21 fixture on October 20, Tuesday. The Plunket Shield 2020-21  Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. Auckland Aces, who have won the tournament 23 times, will be eyeing to continue their dominance on the field in the opening game. On the other side, Otago Volts will look to produce clinical  performance.

AUK vs OTG Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Live Streaming

All matches can be watched online on FanCode.

AUK vs OTG Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Live Score / Scorecard

AUK vs OTG Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Match Details

October 20 – 3.00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG  Dream11 team for  Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts:

 Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG  Dream11 team for  Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG  Dream11 team for  Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts  Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Martin Guptill (C), Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG  Dream11 team for  Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts  All-rounders: Sean Solia, Mark Chapman (VC), Anaru Kitchen

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG  Dream11 team for  Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts  Bowlers: Danru Ferns, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon

Plunket shield: Auckland Aces predicted playing 11 against Otago Volts: Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia

Plunket shield: Otago Volts predicted playing 11 against Auckland Aces: Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Camden Hawkins, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
