AUK vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /AUK vs OTG Dream11 Best Picks /AUK vs OTG Dream11 Captain /AUK vs OTG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Auckland Aces will play host to Otago Volts in the upcoming Plunket Shield 2020-21 fixture on October 20, Tuesday. The Plunket Shield 2020-21 Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. Auckland Aces, who have won the tournament 23 times, will be eyeing to continue their dominance on the field in the opening game. On the other side, Otago Volts will look to produce clinical performance.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

AUK vs OTG Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Live Streaming

All matches can be watched online on FanCode.

AUK vs OTG Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

AUK vs OTG Plunket Shield, Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts: Match Details

October 20 – 3.00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts:

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Martin Guptill (C), Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts All-rounders: Sean Solia, Mark Chapman (VC), Anaru Kitchen

Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Bowlers: Danru Ferns, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Plunket shield: Auckland Aces predicted playing 11 against Otago Volts: Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia

Plunket shield: Otago Volts predicted playing 11 against Auckland Aces: Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Camden Hawkins, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford