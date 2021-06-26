AUK vs SKI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match, June 26, 2:30 PM IST Saturday

AUK vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Atlas UTC Knights and Super Kings: Atlas UTC Knights will lock horns with the Super Kings in the second semi-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 26, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

Atlas UTC Knights had a decent run in the league stage of the competition. They secured victory in six out of eight league matches and finished at the second position on Group A points table. UTC Knights confirmed a place for themselves in the top 4 of the T10 Championship after defeating Mater Dei by six wickets in the quarter-finals.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, emerged as a team to beat in the ECS T10 Malta. They have been unbeatable in the league stage as are deemed as the favorites to win the trophy. The Super Kings finished the league stage at the top of the Group B points table. This was followed by the team beating Southern Crusaders by 82 runs in the quarter-finals.

Entering the contest, Super Kings will have an edge as during the league stage, they defeated Atlas UTC Knights in both the matches.

Ahead of the match between Atlas UTC Knights and Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

AUK vs SKI Telecast

The Atlas UTC Knights vs Super Kings match will not be broadcast in India.

AUK vs SKI Live Streaming

The match between AUK vs SKI is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

AUK vs SKI Match Details

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Atlas UTC Knights and the Super Kings at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 26, Saturday at 02:30 pm IST.

AUK vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - V P Thamotharam

Vice-Captain - A Bishnoi

Suggested Playing XI for AUK vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, Y Singh

Batsmen: S Stanislaus, A A Abdul, R Singh

All-rounders: V P Thamotharam, B Arora, N Babu

Bowlers: A Bishnoi, A Sharma, S Appu

AUK vs SKI Probable XIs

Atlas UTC Knights: Samuel Stanislaus, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Nithin Sunny, Al Ameen Abdul, Sujesh Appu (c), Jameel Muhammed, Bose Paul, Manoj Salikumar, Vishnu Shaju, Ajay John (wk)

Super Kings: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (wk), Yash Singh, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Hasheem Shahzad, Amar Sharma

