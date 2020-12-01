- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUK vs SOC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
AUK vs SOC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | As the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta 2020 move towards the 19th match of the tournament, the Atlas UTC Knights CC will play against Southern Crusaders CC at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The ECS T10 Malta 2020 Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC outing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 1 at 1pm IST.
Currently, both the teams are in contrasting forms. Atlas UTC Knights CC are the playing knights in the shining armour, staying the only unbeatable team of the tournament. The AUK are at the top spot in the ECS T10 Malta 2020 points table.
However, Southern Crusaders CC had a completely opposite form in this ECS T10 Malta 2020 tournament. While their initial campaign started on a hight note, winning four games in a row, the team suffered two back to back loses by Msida Warriors CC recently.
AUK vs SOC ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
AUK vs SOC ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC: Live Score / Scorecard
AUK vs SOC ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC: Match Details
December 1 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC vice-captain: Zeeshan Yousaf
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC batsmen: Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Micheal Goonetilleke, Ryan Ricky Bastianz
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC all-rounders: Basil George, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf
ECS T10 Malta AUK vs SOC Dream11 team for Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club vs Southern Crusaders CC bowlers: Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Lakshitha Senavirathna
AUK vs SOC ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Cricket Club playing 11 against Southern Crusaders CC: Avinash Dileep, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu (c), Eldhose Mathew, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Alameen Abdul Lathif Laila Begham, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus
AUK vs SOC ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC playing 11 against Atlas UTC Knights: Micheal Goonetilleke(c), Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Gaurav Maithani, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking