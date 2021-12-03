AUK vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match, December 03, 03:00 PM IST

AUK vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between the Atlas UTC Knights and Southern Crusaders:Atlas UTC Knights and Southern Crusaders will be battling it out against each other in the second quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Malta. The two teams will play at the Marsa Sports Complex at 03:00 PM IST on December 03, Friday.

The Atlas UTC Knights are more likely to dominate the game. The team endured a brilliant run during the league stage. UTC Knights finished at second place in Group B points table with five victories and two losses from eight league matches. The team ended their league stage on a high note by defeating Royal Strikers by eight wickets.

Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy much success in the group stage. With three victories and five losses, the team finished third in Group A standings. Crusaders might feel less confident as they ended up losing their last two games against Mater Dei by ten wickets and 11 runs, respectively.

Ahead of the match between the Atlas UTC Knights and Southern Crusaders; here is everything you need to know:

AUK vs SOC Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Atlas UTC Knights vs Southern Crusaders match in India

AUK vs SOC Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Atlas UTC Knights vs Southern Crusaders encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

AUK vs SOC Match Details

The Atlas UTC Knights will be playing against Southern Crusaders at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 03:00 PM IST on December 03, Friday.

AUK vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Bilal

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Yousuf

Suggested Playing XI for AUK vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Avinash Dileep

Batters: Sumair Khan, Jojo Thomas, Samuel Stanislaus

All-rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousuf, Jani Kanakbhai

Bowlers: Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Muhammed Jameel

AUK vs SOC Probable XIs:

Atlas UTC Knights: Sujesh Appu (c), Nithin Babu, Samuel Stanislaus, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sarath Babu, Amal Babu, Muhammed Jameel, Niyas Pullariyil, Nithin Sunny, Justin Shaju, Al Ameen Abdul

Southern Crusaders: Ezhaq Masih, Sumair Khan, Zeeshan Yousaf (c), Shahin Hussain (wk), Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal, Jani Kanakbhai, Gulfraz Masih, Suhrid Roy, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Mahamarakkalage Avishka

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here