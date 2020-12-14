AUK vs WEL Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Wellington: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AUK vs WEL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUK vs WEL Dream11 Best Picks / AUK vs WEL Dream11 Captain / AUK vs WEL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

The upcoming New Zealand ODD fixture will see a face-off between Auckland and Wellington on Sunday, December 13. Both sides have managed to win one match each till now. Auckland have played four matches and have managed to score five points. Wellington, on the other hand, have six points in their kitty after featuring in four games.

The New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Wellington match will be played on Sunday, December 13. The fixture will begin from 3:30 am IST at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

The previous match Wellington played was against Central Districts. The fixture, however, got abandoned without a ball being bowled. Auckland on the other hand lost the outing to Otago by six wickets.

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Wellington: Live Scorecard

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Auckland vs Wellington: Match Details

December 14 – 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Auckland vs Wellington:

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Wellington Captain: William O’Donnell

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Wellington vice-captain: Jakob Bhula

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Wellington wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Wellington batsmen: William O’Donnell, Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Martin Guptill

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Wellington all-rounders: Sean Solia, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Auckland vs Wellington bowlers: Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Ian McPeake

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Auckland playing 11 against Wellington: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Brad Rodden, Danru Ferns, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister.

AUK vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Wellington playing 11 against Auckland: Lauchie Johns (wk), Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Nick Greenwood/Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson (c), Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn.