AUM vs AUK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

American University Of Malta will take on Atlas UTC Knights CC again in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Malta. This will be the second contest of the day between the two. Naturally, the outcome of the first match will have an impact on the following game. Both sides have some talented players with a decent mix of young blood and experience. They would like to end the day with a win and place themselves in a good position for future matches. The match is scheduled to be played at 05:00 pm IST at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

AUM vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

AUM vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

AUM vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Match Details

November 25 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs AUK Dream11 team for American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs AUK Dream11 team for American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC captain: Prithvi Chauhan

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs AUK Dream11 team for American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC vice-captain: Ciril Mathew

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs AUK Dream11 team for American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs AUK Dream11 team for American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Ciril Mathew, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Prithvi Chauhan

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs AUK Dream11 team for American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC all-rounders: Zoheb Malek, Basil George, Abhishek Prajapati

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs AUK Dream11 team for American University Of Malta vs Atlas UTC Knights CC bowlers: Jitesh Kumar Patel, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul

AUM vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, American University Of Malta probable playing 11 against Atlas UTC Knights CC: Darshit Patankar (WK), Saneesh Kumar, Prithvi Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Shubham Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Mittul Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Girish Bapathu

AUM vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC probable playing 11 against American University Of Malta: Avinash Dileep (WK), Ciril Mathew, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Eldhose Mathew, Alameen Begham, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Asif Shah, Nithin K Babu