AUM vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match, December 03, 07:00 PM IST

AUM vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between the American University of Malta and Bugibba Blasters:In the fourth and last quarter-final, we have Bugibba Blasters playing against the American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Complex at 07:00 PM IST on December 03, Friday.

There was no stopping for the American University of Malta during the group stage of the T10 Extravaganza. The team won as many as seven league matches while losing just one game. Everything has been working in the favor of the franchise so far and they will fancy extending their dream run in the tournament further.

Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, witnessed a lot of lows in the tournament as compared to the highs. Blasters ended up winning just two games to occupy fourth place in Group A standings. Adding to the misery, the team hasn’t won even a single match from their last five encounters.

Ahead of the match between the American University of Malta and Bugibba Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

AUM vs BBL Telecast

There will be no telecast of the American University of Malta vs Bugibba Blasters match in India

AUM vs BBL Live Streaming

The live streaming of the American University of Malta vs Bugibba Blasters encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

AUM vs BBL Match Details

The American University of Malta will be playing against Bugibba Blasters at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 07:00 PM IST on December 03, Friday.

AUM vs BBL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bikram Arora

Vice-Captain: Pulam Bisht

Suggested Playing XI for AUM vs BBL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Darshit Patankar

Batters: Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora, Vijay Singh, Pulam Bisht

All-rounders: Zoheb Malek, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Varun Prasath Thomotharam

Bowlers: Jit Patel, Sohan Singh, Partha Das

AUM vs BBL Probable XIs:

American University of Malta: Darshit Patankar, Amandeep Ralhan, Bikram Arora, Abhishek Prajapati, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Jassi Singh, Tarak Shah, Zoheb Malek, Jit Patel, Shubham Patel, Kuntala Abhishek

Bugibba Blasters: Ravi Pal, Shiv Singh-Rawat, Ajay Kumar, Gaurav Maithani, Devenra Negi, Kalki Kumar, Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Pulam Bisht, Sohan Singh, Partha Das

