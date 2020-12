AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUM vs MAR Dream11 Best Picks / AUM vs MAR Dream11 Captain / AUM vs MAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

AUM vs MAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Marsa CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 28th match of the ECS T10 Malta league, American University of Malta will be squaring off against Marsa CC. The match is scheduled for Thursday, December 3. The outing is scheduled for 3 PM IST at the Marsa Sports Club. The two teams have been on the losing end of their respective previous outings in the league.

American University of Malta were beaten by Overseas CC by 5 wickets and Marsa CC lost the fixture to Southern Crusaders CC by 10 wickets. Both the teams have not been performing well in the ongoing league.

American University of Malta are placed at the last spot of the point table of ECS T10 Malta while Marsa CC have been placed at the fourth spot. The AUM only have one win of eight matches while MAR have three wins of eight matches.

AUM vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Marsa CC: Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

AUM vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Marsa CC: Live Score / Scorecard

AUM vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Marsa CC: Match Details

December 3 – 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MAR Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Marsa CC

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MAR Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Marsa CC captain: Zoheb Malek

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MAR Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Marsa CC vice-captain: Nowell Khosla

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MAR Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Marsa CC wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar, Niraj Khanna

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MAR Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Marsa CC batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla(VC), Mittul Patel

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MAR Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Marsa CC all-rounders: Zoheb Malek, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MAR Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Marsa CC bowlers: Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Waseem Abbas

AUM vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta playing 11 against Marsa CC: Darshit Patankar, Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Prithvi Chauhan, Tarak Shah, Nishit Bhatt

AUM vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC playing 11 against American University of Malta: Nowell Khosla, John Grima, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Sumair Khan, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Glenn Tavilla, Muhammad Usman.

