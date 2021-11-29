AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Final Check Captain Vice-captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Between the American University of Malta and Marsa November 29, 5:00 PM IST

AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between the American University of Malta and Marsa: The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 will witness two back-to-back clashes between the American University of Malta and Marsa. Marsa Sports Complex will host both the games at 5:00 PM IST and 07:00 PM IST respectively on November 29, Monday.

The American University of Malta made a blistering start in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. The team secured two convincing victories over Royal Strikers by 82 and 52 runs respectively. On both occasions, the bowlers stole the show as they stopped the opposition at 65 and 42 runs respectively in ten overs. The two massive wins will give a lot of confidence and motivation to the American University of Malta.

Marsa, on the other hand, started off on an awful note as they were outplayed by Atlas UTC Knights by 15 runs. Marsa’s first game was washed out while they registered a defeat in the second match. With just one point to their name, Marsa are third in the standings.

Ahead of the match between the American University of Malta and Marsa; here is everything you need to know:

AUM vs MAR Telecast

There will be no telecast of the American University of Malta vs Marsa match in India

AUM vs MAR Live Streaming

The live streaming of the American University of Malta vs Marsa encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

AUM vs MAR Match Details

The American University of Malta will be playing against Marsa at the Marsa Sports Complex at 5:00 PM IST on November 29, Monday.

AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Fanyan Mughal

Vice-Captain- Bikram Arora

Suggested Playing XI for AUM vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Darshit Patankar

Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Prajapati, Bikram Arora

All-rounders: Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Zoheb Malek, Varun Prasath Thamotharam

Bowlers: Jit Patel, Waseem Abbas, Fazil Rahman

AUM vs MAR Probable XIs:

American University of Malta: Darshit Patankar (wk), Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Darshanik Gohil, Nishit Bhatt, Jit Patel (c), Shubh Patel, Mohammedsadab Patel, Tarak Shah, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek

Marsa: Fazil Rahman, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Gurjeet Singh, Nowell Khosla, Farhan Masih, Johnnie Grima (wk), Haroon Mughal (c), Noman Mehar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here