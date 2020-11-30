AUM vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUM vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / AUM vs MSWDream11 Captain / AUM vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

AUM vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | American University of Malta (AMU) have not been able to win a single match in the ECS T10 Malta league. The team have played four matches till now out of which three have been a loss and one has been a draw. Msida Warriors CC (MSW), on the other hand, have won two out four matches in the league. The remaining two fixtures have been one loss and one draw.

American University of Malta are placed on the second last spot and have a total of one point to their credit. The team in their latest match were defeated by Southern Crusaders CC by six wickets. Msida Warriors CC, on the contrary, defeated Southern Crusaders CC by 11 runs on November 27.

ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC is scheduled for 3 PM IST on Monday, November 30. The fixture will be played at the Marsa Sports Club.

AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash can be watched online on FanCode.

AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Score / Scorecard

AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC : Match Details

November 30 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Rahul Nair

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Zoheb Malek

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Justin George

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Zoheb Malek (vc), Abhishek Prajapati, Salu Thomas, Renil Paul

ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Mittul Patel

AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against American University of Malta: Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas

AUM vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUM vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / AUM vs MSWDream11 Captain / AUM vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more