AUM vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended146/6(20.0) RR 7.3
SA
ENG147/6(20.0) RR 7.3
England beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
AUM vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AUM vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUM vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / AUM vs MSWDream11 Captain / AUM vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
AUM vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | American University of Malta (AMU) have not been able to win a single match in the ECS T10 Malta league. The team have played four matches till now out of which three have been a loss and one has been a draw. Msida Warriors CC (MSW), on the other hand, have won two out four matches in the league. The remaining two fixtures have been one loss and one draw.
American University of Malta are placed on the second last spot and have a total of one point to their credit. The team in their latest match were defeated by Southern Crusaders CC by six wickets. Msida Warriors CC, on the contrary, defeated Southern Crusaders CC by 11 runs on November 27.
ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC is scheduled for 3 PM IST on Monday, November 30. The fixture will be played at the Marsa Sports Club.
AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash can be watched online on FanCode.
AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC : Match Details
November 30 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Zoheb Malek
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Justin George
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Zoheb Malek (vc), Abhishek Prajapati, Salu Thomas, Renil Paul
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW Dream11 team for American University of Malta vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy
AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Mittul Patel
AUM vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against American University of Malta: Rahul Nair (c), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5878
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4110
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking